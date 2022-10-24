2023: Atiku, Tinubu trade barbs again

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday promised to stay at home to govern the country if elected president in 2023.

Tinubu said he would devote his time and energy to serve the country and not govern Nigeria from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

But in a swift response, Atiku through his campaign organisation said the APC candidate has no record of keeping promises.

He promised Nigerians that there would be total commitment on his part to the course and development of the country.

Speaking at an interactive session with members of the popular Tijjaniyyah sect, the APC presidential candidate said he would not be a part-time president who would share his time between living in Dubai and Nigeria. He promised he would concentrate his attention and energy on confronting and surmounting Nigeria’s pressing challenges. Tinubu’s media aide, Tunde Rahman, in a statement on Sunday quoted Tinubu to have said: “I will give Nigerians 100 per cent of my time, not 50 per cent in Dubai and 50 per cent in Nigeria.”

Members of the Tijjaniyyah sect led by leader, Sheikh Bashir Tijjani Usman Zangon Bareebah, presented a long list of issues the sect wants the APC presidential candidate to address when he gets to the office.

Top on the list is improved electricity, full security, giving agriculture full attention including provision and completion of dams and improved quality education for Nigerians.

While giving their full endorsement and support to Tinubu, the sect demanded that he should ensure reduction in Hajj fares and assist in completing the Tijjaniyyah University under construction in Kano.

Tinubu said his manifesto, which was unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja, has already addressed the answers to some of the demands. He assured his audience that he is running to be the president because of his commitment to better the lives of all Nigerians.

Tinubu was accompanied to the meeting by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and at least six governors of the party.

The governors were: Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa); Bello Matawalle (Zamfara); Babajide SanwoOlu (Lagos); former APC Interim Chairman Chief Bisi Akande and some of the party’s National Working Committee members.

