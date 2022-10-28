2023: Atiku, allies hit US for campaign

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 Nigeria elections has arrived in the United States of America.

The former vice president and his entourage are in Washington D.C., for political parleys and consultations.

Atiku flew to the U.S, alongside the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign, Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Others are ex-Imo Governor Emeka Ihedioha, and business mogul, Raymond Dokpesi, both key members of the campaign team.

They were received by ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Representatives Minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, ex-lawmaker Dino Melaye, Atiku’s Special Assistant Phrank Shuaibu, among others.

Atiku’s engagements include a meeting with Nigerians in diaspora, as well as with PDP members in North America.

He is also expected to confer with top Nigerian business leaders in the U.S., and the nation’s young professionals in the diaspora.

Atiku is expected back in Nigeria on Monday.

