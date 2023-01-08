Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: Arthur Eze endorses Atiku

Politics

Foremost businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, has insisted that a northern presidential candidate is the best for the South-East region as he endorses the bid of Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said support for a northern candidate by the South-East will help the region form the needed alliance that will help them attain power in the near future.

He stated these during a solidarity visit to the Director General of the Atiku-Okowa campaign organisation, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, in Ogidi, Anambra State, on Saturday.

Eze, had some weeks ago, taken a swipe at the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, when he said he will not support Obi, adding that Obi was not capable of winning the election and that he (Eze) had told him so during a private visit

He insisted that Atiku’s administration will liberate Nigeria and benefit the South East more.

He spoke to journalists after his closed-door meeting with selected stakeholders, including traditional rulers, community leaders, representatives of Ndi-Igbo across Nigeria, various groups and politically sophisticated others.

Eze urged the people of the southeast to continue the strategic relationship by supporting Atiku in the February elections, noting that the long-standing alliance between the North and the South East has always produced many political benefits to the region.

He said, “I have known Atiku Abubakar to be an honest man, liberal, and a pan-Nigerian who aspires best for the nation, and he is committed to the renaissance of Ndi-Igbo.

“He has demonstrated his huge love and concern for us Ndi-Igbo by continuously choosing an Igbo man to be his running mate since 2007 when he picked Senator Ben Ndi Obi; again in 2019 when he picked Peter Obi; and now, Ifeanyi Okowa, an Igbo man from Delta State.

“He was willing to scale back his ambition if the ticket was micro-zoned to the southeast; only Atiku Abubakar agreed to such terms.

“It is apparent that with him as President of Nigeria, power is shifting to the southeast, and he will undoubtedly keep all of his promises.”

“My appeal is for our people to seize the opportunity provided by Atiku Abubakar to renew the age-old alliance between the southeast and the north, which saw Nnamdi Azikiwe become President of Nigeria in the first republic and Alex Ekwueme serves as Vice President, while Edwin Ume-Ezeoke was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives in the second republic.

“We have accomplished far more in this country’s politics through our alliance with the north, and in order to bargain for a Nigerian president of southeast origin, we must maintain that partnership through Atiku.”

Atiku, according to Eze, would deliver on his promise of restructuring the country and ensuring that a southeasterner succeeds him as president. He exhorted Igbo leaders in the diaspora and throughout Nigeria to convey Atiku Abubakar’s Rescue and Recovery agenda to the grassroots and throughout Nigeria, where Ndi-Igbo live and do business.

Okonkwo, on his part, praised the philanthropist for his unwavering support for the Atiku project and his numerous advocacy efforts, which have had an inexplicable impact on the southeast and Ndi-Igbo in particular. Professor Okonkwo reaffirmed the Atiku-Okowa campaign’s commitment to mobilize majority votes for Atiku-Okowa in Anambra State.

Stakeholders and representatives of Ndi-Igbo in the Diaspora present at the meeting expressed their commitment towards Igbo Renaissance and urged southerners to support Atiku-Okowa, noting that with Prince Arthur Eze firmly behind the ticket, they are confident that HE, Atiku Abubakar, will not fail the region.

ThePunch

Latest

News

Shocker! Pastor orders church members to strip naked during service

0
Church members were caught on video taking off their...
Sports

France crowns Messi ahead of Mbappe

0
Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe stood out in the 2022 World Cup,...
News

SERAP hits Buhari over electricity tariff hike

0
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Saturday called...
Music

Kizz Daniel Drops Visuals for New Single, RITD

0
Kizz Daniel started off the new year making his fans from all over the world happy with the release of a new single RITD (Rich Till I Die).

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Shocker! Pastor orders church members to strip naked during service

0
Church members were caught on video taking off their...
Sports

France crowns Messi ahead of Mbappe

0
Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe stood out in the 2022 World Cup,...
News

SERAP hits Buhari over electricity tariff hike

0
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Saturday called...
Music

Kizz Daniel Drops Visuals for New Single, RITD

0
Kizz Daniel started off the new year making his fans from all over the world happy with the release of a new single RITD (Rich Till I Die).
Celebrity

Former Beauty Queen Ana Banner Speaks on Stigmatisation of Single Mothers

0
Anna Banner has spoken out against the stigmatisation of single mothers by society.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Shocker! Pastor orders church members to strip naked during service

Emmanuel Offor -
Church members were caught on video taking off their clothes so that the Holy Spirit could move freely through them. According to reports, the man...
Read more

France crowns Messi ahead of Mbappe

Emmanuel Offor -
Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe stood out in the 2022 World Cup, with the latter coming out victorious from the final against his Paris Saint-Germain teammate. Argentina beat France on...
Read more

SERAP hits Buhari over electricity tariff hike

Emmanuel Offor -
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct the Minister of Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba and the chairman...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: