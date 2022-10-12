2023 Appropriation Bill will be passed into law in December – Lawan

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has said that the appropriation bill of N20.5 trillion for 2023, which was presented to the joint session of the lawmakers by President Muhammadu Buhari last Friday would be passed into law in December.

Lawan disclosed this at a reception organised for him on Tuesday after he was conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 2023 appropriation budget tagged: “Budget of Fiscal Sustainability and Transition” was presented to the National Assembly last Friday as President Buhari’s last budget before leaving office on May 29, 2023.

Lawan further disclosed that Senators would commence debate on the appropriation bill on Wednesday to meet with its time frame.

“We are purposeful, and we are focused. It’s not for nothing that the presidency decided to give us 12 honours.

“They know our contribution to not only the administration of good governance but also stability of the polity.

“I strongly believe that the national assembly of today has provided so much inputs into political stability in Nigeria because our records are there.

“People can look at what we have done and also those things that we didn’t do. I believe that our colleagues in the 9th senate worked so hard,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...