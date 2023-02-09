2023: Appeal Court rules in favour of Obi

The Court of Appeal Abuja has dismissed a suit by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) seeking to disqualify Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Delivering Judgement, the President of the Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensan dismissed the appeal on the grounds that the appeal lacked merit and APM lacked the legal right to initiate the suit.

The appellate court also awarded a cost of N200,000 against APM, in favour of the Labour Party and Peter Obi who are the 2nd and 3rd respondents in the suit.

Obi is in the race alongside top contenders like Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

With less than three weeks to the February 25 presidential election, the northern region has become the toast of presidential candidates as contestants jostling for Aso Rock’s top job continue to flock to the North-West, North-East and the North-Central geopolitical zones which make up the northern region for bloc votes which runs into tens of millions.

Like others, Obi, a former governor of Anambra State in southern Nigeria, alongside his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, who is from Kaduna in the north, have also taken their campaigns to the region.

