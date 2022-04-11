Monday, April 11, 2022
2023: APC Governors meet Tinubu [Photos]

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Tinubu, has met with some governors of the ruling party at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja on Monday.

The meeting was held hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo officially declared his intention to vie for the presidential seat in the 2023 elections.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Gboyega Akosile, shared photos of the governors and the APC chieftain after the meeting on his official Twitter handle.

“Breaking: frontline presidential aspirant of @OfficialAPCNg, @officialABAT
this morning held a crucial meeting with APC Governors in Abuja,” he wrote alongside the photos. “17 APC Governors attended the meeting called this morning. ”

Monday’s meeting followed a similar one Osinbajo held with the governors at his Aguda House residence on Sunday evening, before his formal declaration for president in 2023.

