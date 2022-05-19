2023: APC adjusts timetable for primary elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adjusted its schedule of activities for the presidential, governorship, National Assembly, and state House of Assembly primary elections.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary Barr. Felix Morka.

He said the adjustment by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC is as followed:

PRIMARY ELECTION

Governorship and House of Representatives – Thursday, 26th of May, 2022

Senate and House of Assembly – Friday, 27th of May, 2022

ELECTION APPEALS

Governorship and House of Representatives – Friday, 27th of May, 2022

Senate and House of Assembly – Saturday, 28th of May, 2022

SPECIAL CONVENTION FOR PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES: Sunday 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022.

The development is coming a day after the APC spokesman denied an adjustment in the timetable for the primary elections.

“Our attention has been drawn to a story of purported adjustment to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Timetable/ Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Elections which is making the rounds on social media,” he said in a statement on Monday. “The story should be disregarded as fake news.”

Based on the schedule released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 general elections, all political parties are to have held their primaries by June 3.

