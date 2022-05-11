Thursday, May 12, 2022
2023: Amaechi resigns as Transport Minister

Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon Rotimi Amaechi, has resigned his appointment.

Amaechi resigned his position hours after President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that all cabinet members vying for elective offices in the 2023 elections, should resign before May 16.

The President’s directive was made known on Wednesday, at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

The resignation of Amaechi was confirmed in a tweet by APC Twitter UK handle.

It wrote, “Nigeria’s Minister of #Transportation, HM Chibuike R. Amaechi [@ChibuikeAmaechi] has resigned from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to focus on his Presidential Campaign.

“Thank you for your service to Nigeria.”

Earlier, the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba, resigned his position to contest for the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

