2023: Amaechi presidential bid is my project, he’s the best for APC – Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume has said the decision of Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, to contest the presidency is his “project”.

On April 9, Amaechi declared his intention to run for president in the 2023 general election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister of transportation will challenge APC presidential hopefuls like Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, David Umahi, Chris Ngige, Yahaya Bello, among others, for the party’s ticket.

Speaking on Tuesday in an interview with ChannelsTV, Ndume said Amaechi has the “energy, experience, and intellect” to win the 2023 presidential election.

“That is my project. I started it. I was one of those who asked Amaechi to run, because I feel at this critical time we need a Nigerian to run — not somebody who will run based on where he comes from or region; not somebody who is not experienced enough; and not somebody who does not have the pedigree, energy and intellect to run,” the Borno South senator said.

“In the APC, I feel the best candidate we can present is Amaechi. I don’t want to use the word that he is better than those who you listed (Amaechi, Umahi, Tinubu and others). The best doesn’t mean others are not good enough. When you have very good people, then you pick the best. He is the best.”

Asked why he feels Amaechi is the best APC can present as presidential candidate, the senator said the minister of transportation is the only candidate in the party who has national outlook.

“Among them, I feel Amaechi is the Nigerian candidate. We need a Nigerian candidate, not somebody who seems to be considered as a sectional or regional candidate,” he said.

“If you classify the rest, they are more of regional candidates than national candidates. He believes he is coming out to serve as a Nigerian, not because he is from somewhere.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...