2023: Amaechi gets extra security amid reports of Buhari’s endorsement

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi now has extra security as the race for Nigeria’s 2023 presidency gathers steam.

Sources claim President Muhammadu Buhari is favourably disposed towards seeing the former Rivers Governor succeed him.

“The President will not raise an objection if Amaechi desires to contest. In the interim, the calculation is he will run alongside (Governor) El-Rufai.

“Also, I can confirm that security around the minister has been doubled. This could not have happened without Mr President’s clearance”, one said.

Apart from additional protective operatives keeping watch, Amaechi currently moves about in a recently purchased bulletproof Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

During an interview in January, the Nigerian leader declined to reveal his preferred choice for the country’s topmost job.

“I would not (mention) because he may be eliminated if I do. I better keep that a secret”, Buhari said.

Last weekend, supporters of the 56-year-old marched round major streets of Calabar, the capital of Cross River, bearing placards and other promotional items as they urged him to declare an intention to run in 2023.

