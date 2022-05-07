2023: Adesina picks APC nomination form

A coalition of 28 groups on Saturday purchased the All Progressives Congress’ presidential forms for the President of the African Development Bank and former minister of Agriculture, Dr Akiwumi Adesina.

The coalition consists of groups such as Youth Arise Movement, Nigerians in Diaspora, One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, women groups, farmers, and other civil society groups.

Although they have not been able to collect the forms the party this evening issued a receipt for the payment, which cost N100m.

Dr Adesina has not publicly signaled his intention to run for President.

More to follow…

