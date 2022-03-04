2022 WCQ: Ighalo Sends Ghana Warning, Scores, Bags Assist In Al Hilal’s Big Away Win

Odion Ighalo was on target and also bagged an assist for Al Hilal who thrashed Al Nassr 4-0 away, in the Saudi Arabia Pro League on Thursday night.

Ighalo has now scored three goals in the three league games he has played for Al Hilal.

The former Manchester United striker scored in the 75th minute to put Al Hilal 4-0 ahead.

He had provided the assist for his side’s fourth goal scored in the 34th minute.

It was Al Hilal’s fourth consecutive win since losing 4-0 to Al Ahly of Egypt, in the third-place match at this year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

The win saw Al Hilal maintain a fourth place on 40 points, just three points behind his former club Al Shabab, who occupy third which is the final Asian Champions League qualifying spot.

Ighalo’s impressive form in front of goal will be good news to handlers of the Super Eagles, ahead of this month’s 2022 World Cup Play-offs with the Black Stars of Ghana.

