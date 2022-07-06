Wednesday, July 6, 2022
2022 WAFCON: Morocco, Senegal pick quarterfinal tickets

Hosts Morocco and Senegal and booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Playing in their second Group A fixtures on Monday, Morocco and Senegal defeated Uganda and Burkina Faso respectively to progress to the knockout rounds.

While Morocco claimed a 3-1 win over Uganda, Senegal sealed a 1-0 win against Burkina Faso.

Both Morocco and Senegal will meet on Friday to decide who will top the group.

Second round of games will be decided in Group B on Wednesday, with leaders Tunisia facing Uganda and Cameroon battling Togo.

And on Thursday it will be the turn of Group C in the second fixtures with champions Nigeria facing Botswana and South Africa and Burundi going toe to toe.

