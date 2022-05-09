2022 U-20 WAFU B: Flying Eagles Defeat Ghana In Group Opener

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria got their 2022 WAFU Zone B qualifying tournament off to a perfect start after defeating defending champions Black Satellites of Ghana 2-0 in Niamey, Niger Republic on Sunday.

The Group B game, which was played inside the General Seyni Kountche Stadium, saw the Flying Eagles score in each half through Aminu Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullahi.

Muhammad gave the Flying the lead just five minutes into the game before Abdullahi doubled their lead with 12 minutes left.

It is a case of revenge for the Flying Eagles who lost 1-0 to Ghana in the group stage of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers in the Benin Republic in 2020 which was a race for the 2021 U-20 AFCON.

The Ghanaians went on to win the 2020 WAFU Zone B qualifiers in the Benin Republic.

Ladan Bosso and his team will now take on Burkina Faso in their second Group B game on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hosts Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Togo, and Cote d’Ivoire are in Group A.

Two teams will advance into the semi-finals from each group, with the two finalists qualifying to represent the WAFU Zone B at the 2023 U-20 AFCON in Egypt.

The 2023 U-20 AFCON is the qualifier for the FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted in Indonesia also in 2023.

All four semi-finalists from the tournament in Egypt will qualify to represent Africa in Indonesia.

The Flying Eagles are the most successful team when it comes to the CAF U-20 AFCON after winning it seven times.

The last time they won the continental tournament was in 2015 when they beat hosts Senegal 1-0 in the final.

The other six occasions they were crowned champions were in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, and 2005.

Their last appearance at the U-20 AFCON was at the 2019 edition hosted by the Niger Republic where they finished in fourth place.

At the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the Flying Eagles have finished as runners-up on two occasions – 1989 and 2005.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...