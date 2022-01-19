2022 Grammys Rescheduled for April in Las Vegas

This year’s Grammys will finally hold in April in Las Vegas.

Recall that the ceremony was postponed from the originally scheduled date of January 31 due to “uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant” of the coronavirus. Now, Pitchfork reports that a new date and location for the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony has been announced.

The ceremony will now hold on Sunday, April 3 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Trevor Noah remains the host of the 2022 Grammys.

We can’t wait.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...