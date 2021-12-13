2022 Golden Globe Nominations: Check Out the Full List of Nominees

Nominees for the 79th Golden Globe Awards have been announced!
Check out the full list below:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Belfast
- Coda
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Cyrano
- Don’t Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick…Boom!
- West Side Story
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama (Actor)
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama (Actress)
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Actor)
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick… Boom
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Actress)
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture (Actor)
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, Coda
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture (Actress)
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Director
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Original Score
- Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
- Germaine Franco, Encanto
- Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
- Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
- Hans Zimmer, Dune
Best Original Song
- “Be Alive,” King Richard
- “Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
- “Down to Joy,” Belfast
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Respect
- “No Time to Die,” No Time to Die
Best Animated Feature Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Foreign Language Film
- Compartment No. 6
- Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- A Hero
- Parallel Mothers
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama (Actor)
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama (Actress)
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Actor)
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Actress)
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film (Actor)
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent
Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film (Actress)
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film (Actor)
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film (Actress)
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell, Maid
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Miniseries or Television Film
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad