2022 Golden Globe Nominations: Check Out the Full List of Nominees

Nominees for the 79th Golden Globe Awards have been announced!

Check out the full list below:

Best Motion Picture – Drama Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick…Boom!

West Side Story

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama (Actor) Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama (Actress) Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Actor) Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick… Boom

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Actress) Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture (Actor) Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture (Actress) Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Director Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Original Song “Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Respect

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

Best Animated Feature Film Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Foreign Language Film Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Television Series – Drama The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama (Actor) Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama (Actress) Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Actor) Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Actress) Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film (Actor) Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent

Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film (Actress) Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film (Actor) Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film (Actress) Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Miniseries or Television Film Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

