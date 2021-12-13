Monday, December 13, 2021
2022 Golden Globe Nominations: Check Out the Full List of Nominees

Nominees for the 79th Golden Globe Awards have been announced!

Check out the full list below:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

  • Belfast
  • Coda
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Cyrano
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Tick, Tick…Boom!
  • West Side Story

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama (Actor)

  • Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Will Smith, King Richard
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama (Actress)

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter 
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos 
  • Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Actor)

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
  • Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
  • Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick… Boom
  • Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
  • Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Actress)

  • Marion Cotillard, Annette
  • Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza
  • Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
  • Emma Stone, Cruella
  • Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture (Actor)

  • Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
  • Jamie Dornan, Belfast
  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur, Coda
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture (Actress)

  • Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
  • Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Director

  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
  • Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
  • Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
  • Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
  • Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
  • Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
  • Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score

  • Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
  • Germaine Franco, Encanto
  • Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
  • Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
  • Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Original Song

  • “Be Alive,” King Richard
  • “Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
  • “Down to Joy,” Belfast
  • “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Respect
  • “No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • My Sunny Maad
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Foreign Language Film

  • Compartment No. 6
  • Drive My Car
  • The Hand of God
  • A Hero
  • Parallel Mothers 

Best Television Series – Drama

  • The Morning Show
  • Pose
  • Squid Game
  • Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • The Great
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Reservation Dogs
  • Ted Lasso

Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama (Actor)

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
  • Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama (Actress)

  • Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
  • Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Actor)

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Actress)

  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film (Actor)

  • Paul Bettany, WandaVision
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick
  • Ewan McGregor, Halston
  • Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent

Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film (Actress)

  • Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid
  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film (Actor)

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film (Actress)

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
  • Andie MacDowell, Maid
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Miniseries or Television Film

  • Dopesick
  • Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Maid
  • Mare of Easttown
  • The Underground Railroad
