2022 Emmy Nominations: The Full List

The nominees for the 74th Emmy Awards currently being unveiled.

So far, our faves have been nominated for their exceptional delivery on their shows, and this includes Zendaya, Jason Sudeikis, Jodie Comer, and many others.

We will continue to update the list.

See the list so far:

Outstanding drama series “Better Call Saul” “Euphoria” “Ozark” “Severance” “Squid Game” “Stranger Things” “Succession” “Yellowjackets” Outstanding comedy series “Abbott Elementary” “Barry” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” “Hacks” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” “Only Murders in the Building” “Ted Lasso” “What We Do in the Shadows” Outstanding limited series “Dopesick” “The Dropout” “Inventing Anna” “Pam & Tommy” “The White Lotus” Outstanding lead actor in a drama series Outstanding lead actress in a drama series Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Laura Linney, “Ozark” Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” Zendaya, “Euphoria” Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series Donald Glover, “Atlanta” Bill Hader, “Barry” Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” Elle Fanning, “The Great” Issa Rae, “Insecure” Jean Smart, “Hacks” Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie Colin Firth, “The Staircase” Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven” Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage” Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven” Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy” Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie Outstanding reality/competition series “The Amazing Race” “Top Chef” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” “The Voice” “Nailed It!” Outstanding variety talk series “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

