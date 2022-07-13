2022 Emmy Awards: See Full Nomination List Below

Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed Tuesday morning with HBO’s Succession scoring a leading 25 nominations, followed by Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus with 20 apiece, HBO Max’s Hacks and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building with 17 and HBO’s Euphoria with 16 including Zendaya getting a nom to defend her 2020 win.
With Succession, Euphoria and Barry back in Emmy contention after sitting out last year’s race, HBO/HBO Max scored 140 nominations (108 for HBO, 21 for HBO Max), up from 130 last year and a new record. Netflix was second with 105 nominations, down considerably from last year’s 129. Hulu more than doubled its 2021 haul to 58 nominations, paced by Only Murders in the Building, while Ted Lasso home Apple TV+ scored 52 nods, up from 35 last year, as The Morning Show returned to Emmy consideration, joined by upstart Severance.
A total of 119 categories are in play to recognize the year’s best in TV and streaming.
Late Night with Seth Meyers got its first nomination for Outstanding Variety Talk Series and will compete against Emmy juggernauts Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.
Meanwhile, freshman Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls earned an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Competition Program category, joining repeat nominees The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Top Chef and The Voice.
This year’s Emmys will be awarded across two weekends, with the two-night Creative Arts portion set for September 3-4. The Primetime ceremony will be broadcast live Monday, September 12 on NBC and stream live on Peacock.
Here’s the list of nominees.
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Christopher Walken, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Hoyeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, Squid Game
Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“All the Bells Say”)
Dan Erickson, Severance (“The We We Are”)
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (“One Lucky Day”)
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (“F Sharp”)
Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (“Pilot”)
Chris Mundy, Ozark (“A Hard Way to Go”)
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (“Plan and Execution”)
Directing for a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark (“A Hard Way to Go”)
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (“Red Light, Green Light”)
Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets (“Pilot”)
Mark Mylod, Succession (“All the Bells Say”)
Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Too Much Birthday”)
Ben Stiller, Severance (“The We We Are”)
Cathy Yan, Succession (“The Disruption”)
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Writing for a Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks (“The One, the Only”)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (“Pilot”)
Duffy Boudreau, Barry (“710N”)
Bill Hader and Alec Berg, Barry (“starting now”)
Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building (“True Crime”)
Jane Becker, Ted Lasso (“No Weddings and a Funeral”)
Sarah Naftalis, What We Do in the Shadows (“The Casino”)
Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows (“The Wellness Center”)
Directing for a Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, Hacks (“There Will Be Blood”)
Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building (“True Crime”)
Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building (“The Boy From 6B”)
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (“No Weddings and a Funeral”)
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (“Baby Daddy Groundhog Day”)
Bill Hader, Barry (“710N”)
Hiro Murai, Atlanta (“New Jazz”)
Limited Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Writing for a Limited Series
Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout (“I’m in a Hurry”)
Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven (“Unbroken Circle”)
Danny Strong, Dopesick (“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)
Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story (“Man Handled”)
Molly Smith Metzler, Maid (“Snaps”)
Mike White, The White Lotus
Directing for a Limited Series
Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout (“Iron Sisters”)
Hiro Murai, Station Eleven (“Wheel of Fire”)
Michael Showalter, The Dropout (“Green Juice”)
Danny Strong, Dopesick (“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)
John Wells, Maid (“Sky Blue”)
Mike White, The White Lotus
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Reality Host
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live