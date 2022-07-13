2022 Emmy Awards: See Full Nomination List Below

Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed Tuesday morning with HBO’s Succession scoring a leading 25 nominations, followed by Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus with 20 apiece, HBO Max’s Hacks and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building with 17 and HBO’s Euphoria with 16 including Zendaya getting a nom to defend her 2020 win.

With Succession, Euphoria and Barry back in Emmy contention after sitting out last year’s race, HBO/HBO Max scored 140 nominations (108 for HBO, 21 for HBO Max), up from 130 last year and a new record. Netflix was second with 105 nominations, down considerably from last year’s 129. Hulu more than doubled its 2021 haul to 58 nominations, paced by Only Murders in the Building, while Ted Lasso home Apple TV+ scored 52 nods, up from 35 last year, as The Morning Show returned to Emmy consideration, joined by upstart Severance.

A total of 119 categories are in play to recognize the year’s best in TV and streaming.

Late Night with Seth Meyers got its first nomination for Outstanding Variety Talk Series and will compete against Emmy juggernauts Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Meanwhile, freshman Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls earned an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Competition Program category, joining repeat nominees The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Top Chef and The Voice.

This year’s Emmys will be awarded across two weekends, with the two-night Creative Arts portion set for September 3-4. The Primetime ceremony will be broadcast live Monday, September 12 on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

Here’s the list of nominees.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Christopher Walken, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Hoyeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“All the Bells Say”)

Dan Erickson, Severance (“The We We Are”)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (“One Lucky Day”)

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (“F Sharp”)

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (“Pilot”)

Chris Mundy, Ozark (“A Hard Way to Go”)

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (“Plan and Execution”)

Directing for a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark (“A Hard Way to Go”)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (“Red Light, Green Light”)

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets (“Pilot”)

Mark Mylod, Succession (“All the Bells Say”)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Too Much Birthday”)

Ben Stiller, Severance (“The We We Are”)

Cathy Yan, Succession (“The Disruption”)

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Writing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks (“The One, the Only”)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (“Pilot”)

Duffy Boudreau, Barry (“710N”)

Bill Hader and Alec Berg, Barry (“starting now”)

Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building (“True Crime”)

Jane Becker, Ted Lasso (“No Weddings and a Funeral”)

Sarah Naftalis, What We Do in the Shadows (“The Casino”)

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows (“The Wellness Center”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (“There Will Be Blood”)

Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building (“True Crime”)

Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building (“The Boy From 6B”)

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (“No Weddings and a Funeral”)

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (“Baby Daddy Groundhog Day”)

Bill Hader, Barry (“710N”)

Hiro Murai, Atlanta (“New Jazz”)

Limited Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Writing for a Limited Series

Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout (“I’m in a Hurry”)

Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven (“Unbroken Circle”)

Danny Strong, Dopesick (“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)

Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story (“Man Handled”)

Molly Smith Metzler, Maid (“Snaps”)

Mike White, The White Lotus

Directing for a Limited Series

Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout (“Iron Sisters”)

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven (“Wheel of Fire”)

Michael Showalter, The Dropout (“Green Juice”)

Danny Strong, Dopesick (“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)

John Wells, Maid (“Sky Blue”)

Mike White, The White Lotus

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Reality Host

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

