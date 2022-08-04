2022 CWG: Nigeria misses out as Ghana, Cameroon, Kenya qualify for 100m finals

The 100 meters men’s semi-finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham didn’t go to plan for Team Nigeria as none of the country’s representatives qualified for the final.

In the first semi-finals, Nigeria’s Godson Oghenebrume finished ninth in a race won by South Africa’s Akani Simbine while Australia’s Rohan Browning was second with the two progressing to the final.

Favour Ashe featured in the second semi-finals but finished third which was not enough to guarantee qualification to the final.

Ashe was beaten to the top two qualification spots by Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya and Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon.

And in the third semi-finals, Raymond Ekevwo did not fare any better after coming seventh to miss out.

Nethaneel Blake of England, Jeremiah Azu of Wales, Benjamin Azamati of Ghana and Yupun Abeykoon of Sri Lanka all advanced to the finals after ending the race first, second, third and fourth respectively.

But it was joy in the women’s 100 metres event as the duo of Grace Nwokocha and Rosemary Chukwuma booked their place in the final.

