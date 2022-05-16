2022 Billboard Music Awards: Olivia Rodrigo Sweeps Her Categories

The winners of the Billboard Music Awards are finally here, and some of the top winners include Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Taylor Swift, and Doj Cat.
Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake *WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Top Male Artist
Drake *WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS *WINNER
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift *WINNER
Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Adele
BTS *WINNER
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global Artist
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran *WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER
Top R&B Artist
Doja Cat *WINNER
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Givēon
Khalid
The Weeknd *WINNER
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat *WINNER
Summer Walker
SZA
Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) *WINNER
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top Rap Artist
Drake *WINNER
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake *WINNER
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER
Top Rap Tour
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) *WINNER
Top Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift *WINNER
Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen *WINNER
Top Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift *WINNER
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay *WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) *WINNER
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals *WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny *WINNER
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny *WINNER
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
Kali Uchis *WINNER
Karol G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado *WINNER
Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) *WINNER
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga *WINNER
Marshmello
Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye *WINNER
Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye *WINNE