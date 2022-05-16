2022 Billboard Music Awards: Olivia Rodrigo Sweeps Her Categories

The winners of the Billboard Music Awards are finally here, and some of the top winners include Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Taylor Swift, and Doj Cat.

Check out the full list below:

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake *WINNER Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Swift The Weeknd Top New Artist Givēon Masked Wolf Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER Pooh Shiesty The Kid LAROI Top Male Artist Drake *WINNER Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Lil Nas X The Weeknd Top Female Artist Adele Doja Cat Dua Lipa Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER Taylor Swift Top Duo/Group BTS *WINNER Glass Animals Imagine Dragons Migos Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) Top Billboard 200 Artist Adele Drake Juice WRLD Morgan Wallen Taylor Swift *WINNER Top Hot 100 Artist Doja Cat Drake Justin Bieber Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER The Weeknd Top Streaming Songs Artist Doja Cat Drake Lil Nas X Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER The Weeknd Top Song Sales Artist Adele BTS *WINNER Dua Lipa Ed Sheeran Walker Hayes Top Radio Songs Artist Doja Cat Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER The Weeknd Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW) Doja Cat Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER The Weeknd Top Billboard Global Artist BTS Dua Lipa Ed Sheeran *WINNER Olivia Rodrigo The Weeknd Top Tour Eagles (Hotel California Tour) Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour) Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour) Harry Styles (Love on Tour) The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER Top R&B Artist Doja Cat *WINNER Givēon Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) Summer Walker The Weeknd Top R&B Male Artist Givēon Khalid The Weeknd *WINNER Top R&B Female Artist Doja Cat *WINNER Summer Walker SZA Top R&B Tour Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) *WINNER Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) Usher (The Vegas Residency) Top Rap Artist Drake *WINNER Juice WRLD Lil Baby Moneybagg Yo Polo G Top Rap Male Artist Drake *WINNER Juice WRLD Polo G Top Rap Female Artist Cardi B Latto Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER Top Rap Tour J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour) Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour) Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) *WINNER Top Country Artist Chris Stapleton Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Taylor Swift *WINNER Walker Hayes Top Country Male Artist Chris Stapleton Luke Combs Morgan Wallen *WINNER Top Country Female Artist Carrie Underwood Miranda Lambert Taylor Swift *WINNER Top Country Duo/Group Dan + Shay *WINNER Florida Georgia Line Zac Brown Band Top Country Tour Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour) Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) *WINNER Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour) Top Rock Artist Glass Animals *WINNER Imagine Dragons Machine Gun Kelly Måneskin twenty one pilots Top Rock Tour Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour) Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour) The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER Top Latin Artist Bad Bunny *WINNER Farruko Kali Uchis Karol G Rauw Alejandro Top Latin Male Artist Bad Bunny *WINNER Farruko Rauw Alejandro Top Latin Female Artist Kali Uchis *WINNER Karol G Rosalía Top Latin Duo/Group Calibre 50 Eslabon Armado *WINNER Grupo Firme Top Latin Tour Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo) Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert) Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) *WINNER Top Dance/Electronic Artist Calvin Harris David Guetta Lady Gaga *WINNER Marshmello Tiësto Top Christian Artist Carrie Underwood Elevation Worship for King & Country Lauren Daigle Ye *WINNER Top Gospel Artist CeCe Winans Elevation Worship Kirk Franklin Maverick City Music Ye *WINNE

