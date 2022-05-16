Monday, May 16, 2022
2022 Billboard Music Awards: Olivia Rodrigo Sweeps Her Categories

The winners of the Billboard Music Awards are finally here, and some of the top winners include Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Taylor Swift, and Doj Cat.

Check out the full list below:

Top Artist

Doja Cat
Drake *WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake *WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS *WINNER
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift *WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele
BTS *WINNER
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global Artist

BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran *WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat *WINNER
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon
Khalid
The Weeknd *WINNER

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat *WINNER
Summer Walker
SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) *WINNER
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake *WINNER
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake *WINNER
Juice WRLD
Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) *WINNER

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift *WINNER
Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen *WINNER

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift *WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay *WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) *WINNER
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals *WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny *WINNER
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny *WINNER
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis *WINNER
Karol G
Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado *WINNER
Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) *WINNER

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga *WINNER
Marshmello
Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye *WINNER

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye *WINNE
