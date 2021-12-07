2021 African Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Awards: See the Winners

This year’s edition of the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Awards ceremony was held at the Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch in Johannesburg.

Per Bellanaija, the awards “recognise, honour and celebrate amazing women entrepreneurs and business owners in Africa and across industry sectors, for their economic performance and contribution to Africa’s growth and social development.”

Yvonne Chaka Chaka performed at the event.

See the winners:

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR AWARD:

Tao Boyle, Co-founder and COO, FoondaMate (South Africa) CREATIVE INDUSTRY AWARD:

Cynthia Asije, Creative Director, The Adirelounge (Nigeria) TECH ENTREPRENEUR AWARD:

Ivy Barley, Co-founder, Developers in Vogue Foundation (Ghana) AGRI ENTREPRENEUR AWARD:

Hadia M. Gondji, Founder and Managing Director, Hadiya Seed Production and Agro Industry Plc (Ethiopia) ENERGY ENTREPRENEUR AWARD:

Josephine Takundwa, CEO, Earthlink Technologies (Zimbabwe) SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARD:

Gudula Naiga Basaza, Managing Director, Gudie Leisure Farm (Uganda) EMPOWERMENT AWARD:

Djénéba Gory, Co-founder and COO, Suadela (Mali) LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:

Margaret Hirsch, Co-founder and Executive Director, Hirsch’s Homestores (South Africa)

