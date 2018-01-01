Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are everyone’s #RelationshipGoals.

Last night, the actor took to his new Instagram to share a tribute to his wife on their 20th wedding anniversary, along with a photo from their wedding day.

“20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here’s what I’ve learned since,” the Brightstar actor shared on his page. “Love is Like Gardening… I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)… Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be.”

He continued the heartwarming post which also includes a poem noting all he has learned since meeting the mother of his two children, saying, “I’ve learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams… Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities. I have learned that / Love is Listening. / Love is Giving. / Love is Freedom. Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth.”