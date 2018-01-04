I Will Actively Work Against PDP and APC in 2019 – Oby Ezekwesili

Former education minister, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili has committed to a new political agenda for the year, which is to ensure the electoral defeat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (2019) at the 2019 general elections.

Ezekwesili in a series of posts on her Twitter page – @obyezeks – late Wednesday and early Thursday declared her intention to raise citizen awareness to end the tyranny of a political minority dominated by the PDP and APC.

“I have a Political Agenda for 2019 Elections. It is that neither APC nor its twin brother (yes, how does 6 differ from half a dozen?) PDP should win the 2019 State and Federal legislative and executive Elections. I am totally committed to this Agenda,” the former minister said.

Ezekwesili stated that it was necessary to disrupt the current political arrangement that appeared to have continued to produce political leaders unwilling to deliver on their promises of good governance.

She similarly faulted the recycling of political leaders which she said has been the cause of the governance stagnation and retrogression with significant cost to the country.

Indicating her preference for new players in the political field, Ezekwesili noted that she would not campaign against the PDP and APC in places where they field “NEW MINDS with STRONG RECORD of Public Interest.”

“I shall ACTIVELY campaign FOR the BEST CANDIDATES of all OTHER PARTIES in the Elections,” she stressed.

Ezekwesili also expressed her disappointment with the declaration by communications minister, Adebayo Shittu, on Wednesday that a group had been launched to campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019.

“Of all days that APC and its stalwarts could ASSAULT our sensibilities with announcement of launch of 2019 re-election bid for President Buhari, they chose yesterday! Same day that Citizens were TRAUMATIZED by the images of BUTCHERED BODIES of our fellow citizens? Enough!!”

A number of social media users have pointed out a probable challenge with the former minister’s campaign, that is, the inability to gather a critical mass of followers to stop the APC and PDP from winning elections at various levels. In response, Ezekwesili admitted that her personal campaign may not be enough to stop the two major parties but it would be an expression of her personal conviction.

The former minister is widely respected for her sustained campaign – along with others under the banner of #BringBackOurGirls – for the rescue of over 100 girls still being held by terrorist group, Boko Haram since their abduction from Chibok Secondary School in Borno state in April 2014. It is expected that many social media users among whom Ezekwesili remains popular may similarly tow the line of campaigning against the APC and PDP.