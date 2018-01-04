Wenger Slams Officials for Awarding ‘Farcical Penalty’ in London Derby Thriller

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has come hard at the match officials following the decision to award Eden Hazard a penalty in their 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Hazard drew level from the spot in the second half of a rip-roaring clash at the Emirates Stadium after the referee adjudged that Hector Bellerin caught the sole of his boot in an attempt to clear the ball from the Arsenal box.

Marcos Alonso scored what seemed to be the winner for the visitors late on, but Bellerin atoned with a brilliant strike in stoppage time to ensure that Arsenal, who’d taken the lead through Jack Wilshere, deservedly got a share of the points.

And Wenger, who is facing an FA charge after the decision to award West Brom a penalty in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns last Sunday, has sparked further controversy after hinting at a conspiracy against his side, Goal writes.

“The referees get away with you, the English press. you say nothing,” he fired at a press conference post-match.

“We were first on the scoresheet and after that we again got a farcical decision.

“It looked like, mentally, we were shot and we could have lost the game but we had the resources to come back to 2-2. In the end, maybe it’s a fair result.

“We know what we get. Look since the start of the season; it is what we have to take. We cannot influence that.

“You ask me if it’s a penalty, I say it’s a farcical decision. You can give 10 penalties like that per game.

“You decide what you want. Read the foreign newspapers and what they write about that, and the English newspapers and what they write, and you’ll see the difference.

“When you come here, you see football. Unfortunately, the games are always spoiled by factors you can’t master.

“You can only do one thing – to continue to play the way we want to play and hope that, at some stage, things will go for us.”

Wenger had called for the introduction of video assistant referees (VAR) following the draw with West Brom, but now insists that a lot more may be needed.

“It’s all opinions. But when your opinions go the same way, statistically, what is repeated is not a coincidence.”