Wake up! Pogba Charges Man United Colleagues Amid Slump

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says “something has to change” at the club after a third successive draw left their title challenge in tatters.

The Red Devils were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Southampton on Saturday, a result that allowed Chelsea to climb above them into second place on the table.

It was the latest setback in a ‘Black December’ for Jose Mourinho’s side since losing to Bristol City in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup, and Pogba has called on his teammates to arrest the slump ahead of their visit to Everton on Monday, Goal writes.

“Of course we wanted to win,” he told MUTV. “We drew again. We didn’t lose but we have to wake up, bounce back and get back to winning. The three draws we have to win, something has to change and we have to change to win.

“We have to rest. It’s only one day and then we have to play against Everton – that’s football. We have to go out there and win.”

United’s slump in form has been made worse by the loss of star striker Romelu Lukaku to a head injury, with the Old Trafford side expecting to be without the striker for at least the next two matches.

Pogba admits the loss of the big Belgian is a big blow, but says Manchester United have the strength in depth to cover up.

“When we have Romelu, he makes it difficult for defenders and creates so much space as well,” he said. “He’s a big miss for us but we have the team to fill the gap of Romelu.”

We look to see if Pogba’s words will inspire the red devils to a sorely needed win, to raise them out of their present woes.