Tamar Braxton couldn’t handle the heat from her fans, and so has deleted her Instagram.

Drama started yesterday when the singer was spotted leaving the airport with her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert, and their son, Logan. And this comes days after yet another family drama.

Recall that days ago, Tamar took to her page to put him on the blast, accusing him of getting a ‘whore’ pregnant. The news stirred major reactions, and it wasn’t long before reality TV star, Laura Govan, was fingered as the woman creeping with Vincent. However, Laura denied the accusations, called out her own ex-husband Gilbert Arenas as the one peddling the rumours, and the drama went all the way south from there. Apparently, Gilbert Arenas had been seeking for ways to drag Laura and he seemingly used Tamar as a pawn to achieve that goal.

Since then, Tamar has not been able to rest. Yesterday, she and her estranged husband Vincent were spotted leaving the airport with their son, and when paps asked what’s going on, she described them as her ‘family’, while Vincent simply said, “God is good.”

This stirred new rumour that they had reunited again, but Tamar was quick to shut that down. See her post:

But people didn’t believe her, because this is not the first time she would be going back to Vincent after messy media dramas.

Seeing that she couldn’t handle the new burden of having to explain herself to people whom she opened up to regarding her family troubles, she quickly deleted her Instagram.

Will she return to Instagram ever again? We can’t wait to see how it all pans out.