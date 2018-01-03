Suicide Bomber Strikes Mosque in Yobe, Kills Father, Others

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday confirmed that at least 5 people died in a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Gamboru town in Gamboru-Ngala local government area of Yobe state.

The attack which occurred early on Wednesday was said to have also claimed the life of the father of the teenage suicide bomber deployed for the attack.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was said to have been strapped to the body of the male teenager which he detonated on entering the mosque at about 5:00am on Wednesday.

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, while debunking reports in a section of the media that 11 people were kiled in the attack, stated that five persons lost their lives in the incident while soldiers neutralised another suicide bomber in Rann, headquarters of Kala-Balge local government area.

“Yes, but only five killed and another suicide bomber neutralised in Rann,” Nicholas said.

Notwithstanding the claims by the army commander, a resident of the community, Lawan Abba maintained that 10 persons were killed in the attack, including the attacker’s father. He added that 6 other persons were injured.

According to Abba, the suicide bomber sneaked into a crowded mosque while people gathered to observe morning prayer and detonated the explosive.

“The suicide bomber hailed from Gamboru town, he disowned his parents and joined the insurgents in the bush.

“He entered the mosque, blew up himself into pieces and killed 10 persons, including his biological father,” he said.

Punch reports that the Gamboru resident further noted that the wounded persons had been referred to the clinic in the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp in the area for treatment.

As Nigeria continues to strive to tackle terrorist group, Boko Haram, the sect has become notorious for indoctrinating teenagers to carry out suicide bomb attacks in different parts of the north-east region. The government has however promised to intensify efforts at completely eradicating the group.