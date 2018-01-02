Aham Okorocha, the son of Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, is reportedly undergoing treatment at an undisclosed London hospital after slumping at home during the Christmas celebrations.

According to Sun, this news was confirmed by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, while explaining the Governor’s absence at the South East zonal meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in Ebonyi State.

“I had informed Governor Okorocha of this meeting and he had promised to be here,” Onu was quoted to have said, adding, “The governor however, called me back days after our conversation to explain that his son had taken ill and he will be taking him to London for treatment, and, as such, would not be able to attend the meeting. We pray that his son recovers quickly.”

Another source close to the Okorocha family added that Aham fell ill to an undisclosed illness and was accompanied abroad by his mother and father, and he is reportedly responding positively to treatment, which is why the family held a thanksgiving ceremony at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ogboko.

This surprising development comes days after the Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Buhari, suffered a head injury and fractures following a power bike accident in Abuja.