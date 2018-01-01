Record Breaker Wenger Calls for VAR After West Brom Steal Point at Hawthorns

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was miffed after being denied victory by a controversial penalty on his Premier League record 811th game as a manager.

Wenger, who has now surpassed Alex Ferguson on the most games managed in the Prem, says Video Assistant Referees are required after his side were denied the three points.

Alexis Sanchez’s free-kick deflected in via James McClean to put the Gunners on the brink of victory at The Hawthorns, but referee Mike Dean awarded the Baggies a penalty late in the game after Kieran Gibbs’ cross hit Calum Chambers’ arm from point-blank range.

Arsenal raged at Dean after the match with Petr Cech earning a yellow card, and Wenger then launched a withering attack on the standard of officiating post match, Goal writes.

“What can we do? We can talk and talk but it doesn’t change,” Wenger told Sky Sports.

“The Premier League doesn’t face the problem, not with the schedule and not with the referees. Years ago, the referees turned professional but the level doesn’t go up.

“In my opinion, yes, it is 100 percent wrong. It is difficult to accept. It is not the first time, but it is best not to talk about it. We just have to deal with it.”

VAR technology will make an entry in the English game when Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion face each other in the FA Cup next month, and Wenger is without a doubt that it would have spared his team on the night.

“I think it will make a difference. We want to be the best league in the world so it is time to use it. Other leagues do,” he said.

Wenger’s opposite number Alan Pardew admitted that his side was fortunate with the decision.

“When you keep talking about doing the right things and application and earning luck, and it doesn’t happen, it’s hard, but we got it today, at last.

“The decision’s a tough one on Arsenal. I’ve seen it and, wow, he could’ve not given it. But we deserved the break,” he said.