Rapper Cardi B Says She Will Raise Her Children in the Hood

Cardi B is not ashamed to show her millions of fans where she grew up, and when trolls came on her social media yesterday, saying nasty things about her grandmother’s house, she smartly put them in their place.

Drama started yesterday, when the Bartier Cardi rapper shared a video of herself bumping to her new song, with a caption that says she was inviting fans over to her grandmother’s house for a New Year Eve’s party.

See the post:

It wasn’t long before folks began dissing the rapper, even those who claimed to be her fans sneak-dissed her over the video.

“Ok so I get your grandma house is sentimental and y’all don’t wanna get rid of it ok cool hope your safe when you pull up there but yo can u at least decorate the crib? U got some bread now you can flip that crib have it looking poppin in there,” said one ‘fan’.

And Cardi B quickly shut it down.

“The crib is decorated. My family [is] great. My family been In this home 30 plus years since they came to this country,” she said, adding, “My children will be raised here and learn to be hood & humble. My family don’t need nothing. I don’t only pay my momma bills I pay everybody’s.”

This reaction moved her loyal fans deeply because it has gotten over 63,000 likes.

One thing is clear: Cardi came from very humble beginnings, but unlike stars who talk down at their history, as though being rich is the only acceptable way of living, the rapper is proud of her beginnings and intends to raise her children in her first home.

You can be happy wherever you are.