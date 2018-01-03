Rap scholar, Talib Kweli, has sued a website for publishing an article in which they alleged he raped a 14-year-old girl.

According to The Blast, the site called Turtleboy Sports tweeted multiple articles on April 18, 2017, citing another site which claimed to have a first-person account of a woman who alleged that she was raped by the rapper when she was still a teenager.

“Talib Kweli once molested a 10 year old boy. Read it on the Internet on a site called Buffalo Bruises. Must be true,” Turtleboy Sports reportedly tweeted, and in another tweet, adding, “Why did you rape that 14 year old girl? How much did you pay her to keep quiet.”

Talib Kweli’s attorney have said that the ‘Buffalo Bruises’ site was created by Turtleboy Sports for the purpose of posting the rape story, because a quick check of the blasphemous site shows they have only that defaming story published.

And the rapper cum political activist who rose to fame as one-half of the critically acclaimed rap duo, Black Star, is claiming unspecified damages in the defamation lawsuit, saying that the story affected his reputation, hurt his tour and put his record deals at risk.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.