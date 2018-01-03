Premier League: City Return to Winning Ways, Spurs March On

Premier League leaders, Manchester City roared back to life with a 3-1 win against Watford on Tuesday as forward Raheem Sterling notched the fastest goal of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side made the perfect start to 2018 after Sterling struck after just 38 seconds to take control at the Etihad.

The rampant league leaders looked on course for another rout in the 13th minute when Watford’s Christian Kabasele sliced an attempted clearance into his own net from Kevin De Bruyne’s cross.

A repeat of the first-leg 6-0 rout seemed to be on the cards, but they had to wait 50 minutes to score again as Sergio Aguero netted from close-range for his 16th goal of the season.

Andre Gray got an 82nd minute consolation for Watford who have now lost six of their last seven league matches.

Unbeaten City are 15 points clear of second-placed Manchester United who’d cut the deficit with victory at Everton on Monday.

With Harry Kane on the bench following illness, former Swansea striker, Fernando Llorente, marked his first league start for Tottenham Hotspurs with a 12th minute goal, a towering header from Christian Eriksen’s free-kick.

Kane who finished 2017 with back-to-back hat-tricks replaced Llorente after 68 minutes and made his presence felt with a perfect pass to Dele Alli who finished at the second attempt to wrap up the points late on.

The victory moves Tottenham above Arsenal into fifth place, four points behind fourth placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

Andy Carroll struck twice, including a stoppage-time winner as West Ham edged West Brom with a vital 2-1 win at the London Stadium, while Crystal Palace came from behind to win 2-1 at Southampton thanks to Luka Milivojevic’s late goal.