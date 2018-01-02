Paris Hilton is engaged!

The 36-year-old hotel heiress took to her Instagram today to announce that she just got engaged to actor Chris Zylka during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” said the granddaughter of Hilton Hotels owner to PEOPLE, adding, “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

“I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!” Hilton said, and she went forward to share exquisite details of her ring, saying that it “was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!”

The couple reportedly met eight years ago, at an Oscars party, they broke up, and only reunited again two years ago. And the heiress made their relationship public last February.

“Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him,” she told PEOPLE in an exclusive chat. “I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated, and loving. I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever.”

And 32-year-old Zylka had nice things to say about his partner. “Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside anAndut,” Zylka said. “I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Well, fans can’t wait to see how it pans out for them!