‘Nigerians will Change You in 2019’ – Mbaka Warns Buhari

Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has made a u-turn in his support of President Muhammadu Buhari, warning him that Nigerians will ‘change’ him in 2019 if he does not change his style of leadership.

The fiery priest advised Buhari against seeking a second term and warned him that he risks being ‘blown away shamefully’ by the wind of change which he set off when he defeated former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

Making the declaration at the Adoration Ground, in Emene, Enugu, Mbaka, who was hitherto one of Buhari’s most vocal supporters, said that Buhari was ‘toying’ with the victory he got in 2015.

He expressed dissatisfaction with Buhari’s leadership, which, according to him contributed to making 2017 one of the most horrible years in Nigeria’s history, Punch writes.

“Listen to me – 2017 became one of the most horrible years in this country,” he said.

“The Lord says captive Nigerians, you will be speedily rescued. Things are very very difficult, hard and tough nowadays. The hardship is not from God, they are man-made.

“The wicked cabal and satanic agents in this country have wickedly kidnapped the goodwill and good intentions of Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari. His good intentions have been kidnapped.

“President Buhari must wake up and sit up immediately. Heaven demands Buhari, our President, to change all those who are holding and caging him in captivity. If he will not change them, he will be changed.

“Mr. President, wake up, sit up. God said you are toying with the privilege given to you. There is no time. Nigerians are dying in your hands. People are not happy with your system.

“Change or you will be changed – God said that Buhari is in trouble. Buhari is hypnotised. Buhari is in a horrible bondage. Buhari’s mantra has been cannibalised.

“Unless President Buhari quickly and strategically positions the right people and changes the former ones inaugurated by him, the wind of change, that he himself inaugurated, will blow him away shamefully.

“The wind will be too strong that Mr. President and the cabal will be blown out of office shamefully.

“The wind will be irresistible for it will come like a hurricane. Buhari can handle this problem but his office, if he is not careful, another will take.

“Change or you will be changed; after all, you are the one who introduced change as your mantra.”

The priest also faulted Buhari’s anticorruption campaign, saying rather than the said cabal, Buhari should be blamed for the problems in the country.

“Mr. President, you are to be blamed, not your cabal. You have your brooms, but the cabals have their bags; either you sweep them away or they throw you into the bag.

“His (Buhari’s) pattern of battling corruption is not just archaic and barbaric; it is a witch-hunt, terribly selective.

“Mr. Buhari, as the President, why should you be picking and choosing those that you and your so-called EFCC man would want to arrest, so that your party becomes a hideout for criminals, so that any person who does not want to be arrested will become an APC person? Is that not corruption in itself?

“It is the same people that go to the APC, they drop their umbrella and pick the broom, but instead of using the broom to sweep away corruption, they are using it to sweep money into their pockets.

He implored Buhari not to seek a second tenure, adding that Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwanbo, was an alternative for the North to complete its eight years at the top office.

“I am not campaigning for him (Dankwanbo) but I am talking about somebody who can lead us forward; somebody with vision; to change Nigeria is not difficult.

“Wherever such a person is, let his party make him available for Nigerians to see it.”