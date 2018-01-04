Nigerian Music Chart: Davido Continues to Dominate With Hit Single, ‘FIA’

Davido’s FIA continues to lead the Nigerian Music Chart for the fourth week in a row, and it is closely followed by Mut4Y and Wizkid’s Manya which climbed one place to occupy the second position.

Runtown’s Energy climbs six places to sit at the 3rd position, while Kiss Daniel debuts on the number 4 spot with new single, No do.

Tiwa Savage’s Ma Lo featuring Wizkid and Spellz climbs one place to Number 5, and at the number 6 spot, we meet Davido again, this time with another hit song, Like Dat.

Tekno’s Mama featuring Wizkid drops to number 7, while Reekado Banks’s Like featuring Tiwa Savage and Fiokee sits at number 8.

Rudeboy’s Fire Fire debuts at number 9, and leading from behind, at number 10, is Olamide’s Wo.

See the full list:

10. OLAMIDE – WO

9. RUDEBOY – FIRE FIRE

8. REEKADO BANKS FT. TIWA SAVAGE, FIOKEE – LIKE

7. TEKNO FT. WIZKID – MAMA

6. DAVIDO – LIKE DAT

5. TIWA SAVAGE FT. WIZKID & SPELLZ – MA LO

4. KISS DANIEL – NO DO

3. RUNTOWN – ENERGY

2. MUT4Y & WIZKID – MANYA

1. DAVIDO – FIA