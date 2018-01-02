Nick Cannon Defends Chris Brown, Says White Men Get Away With Abuse

Nick Cannon has refused to tolerate any slander on Chris Brown because he thinks it is racially-motivated.

The recent drama started when the rapper revealed that he is producing a women’s basketball movie which will star Chris Brown. Cannon will write, direct, produce and also star in the independent movie. While many people thought it will be a hit, others called out the rapper for supporting a convicted woman-beater.

And this pissed Cannon off, because in a new chat with TMZ, the ex-husband of Mariah Carey defended Chris Brown, saying that white celebrities get away with domestic violence, unlike black men.

“What about Sean Pean? They never hate on his past and the movies he did,” Nick Cannon told the TMZ reporter.

He may have a good point, however, the huge difference is this: Chris Brown was convicted for violently attacking his then-girlfriend Rihanna, while Madonna denied the allegations that her then-husband Sean Penn physically abused her in the 80’s.

That apart, Chris Brown oft-psychotic attacks on women have become ‘legendary’; he is legally restricted from coming close to his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran after she reported the violence she endured at his hands, plus how he publicly stalked her and promised to make her life miserable.

And also, Chris Brown infamously mocked singer Kehlani when she attempted to kill herself over a failed relationship.

Chris Brown’s reputation precedes him, and that is why many people are not buying Nick Cannon’s excuse.

But will this affect the movie they are working on? We can’t wait to see how it all works out.