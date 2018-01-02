Nigerian international Victor Moses continues to get due recognition for his outstanding performances over the past year as he’s been included in France Football’s Africa XI for 2017.

Joining Moses on the dream team is Egyptian rave of the moment Mohamed Salah who has been in sparkling form for Premier League giants, Liverpool, since his switch in the summer.

It was a perfect New Year gift to Moses who missed out on two of the continent’s top awards this year, the BBC African Player of the Year – which Salah won – as well as the CAF African Footballer of the Year to be announced later this month.

The authoritative France Football magazine, owners of the Ballon d’Or Award, picked Moses in a midfield which also features Liverpool-bound Naby Keita as well as Jean-Michael Seri of Nice and Cote d’Ivoire.

The attack is made up of Cameroun and Besiktas striker Vincent Aboubakar as well as Liverpool stars Salah and Sadio Mane, who are both on the podium for the CAF Footballer of the Year to be announced on January 4 in Accra, Ghana.

Moses meanwhile has declared that his biggest 2017 achievement is winning the English Premier League title with Chelsea.

The 27-year-old wing-back played a crucial role to help Chelsea reclaim their title and after making his 100th appearance for the club in the recent win over Brighton and Howe Albion, he pinpointed it as the ‘most important’ achievement for him in 2017.

“Winning the league is the most important one,” Moses told club website. “It is not easy to win the Premier League and doing that this year is a massive achievement for me, for the lads, for every single one of us at the club and I was very delighted.

“It really means a lot. It is a lot of games and it is good for me to make 100 appearances for a great club like Chelsea.

“It is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I am happy to be here and I am enjoying my football, so I am very delighted with everything.”