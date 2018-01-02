Mercy Aigbe and her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, may not be seeing eye to eye, but the hotelier still thinks warmly of her.

Yesterday, the actress clocked 40 and went on Instagram to share her adorable new photos, and one of those who had kind things to say about her was her estranged husband, Lanre.

“Today you are @40 even though we are fighting I still say happy birthday to you because you are still my wife and my children mother as I use to call you ones again happy birthday to you Mercy Aigbe Gentry(sic),” he wrote, adding, “Long life and God bless you.”

Recall that the couple’s marriage packed up last year after she took to her Instagram to share photos of the injuries he allegedly inflicted on her during a domestic altercation. The actress took her things and left and for many weeks, engaged her husband in a nasty media feud.

In his July interview with Punch, Lanre Gentry insisted on his innocence, saying Mercy’s injuries were fake. “Even her face that appeared badly bruised was achieved through make-up. She knows what she is doing; she just wants to be free. She doesn’t want to be under any man,” he said, adding that she had yet to file for divorce from him.

It has been months since they separated and it is unclear the extent they have gone with their legal separation. However, Gentry obviously still thinks warmly of her, which is why he put up her picture on his Instagram page to wish her a happy birthday.

See his post: