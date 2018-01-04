Mary J. Blige’s estranged husband, Kendu Isaacs, has sworn to make her life miserable for leaving him, and he is doing just that.

According to The Blast, the former manager has filed new court documents, alleging that he “has experienced physical manifestations of stress and emotional distress” from their divorce case “which has caused him to become hospitalized.”

And that is not all: he claims he is “unemployable” and so there is no way he can pay for his house rent without the singer’s help, even though he is currently receiving $30, 000 each month from her as spousal support.

He wants his support to be increased to $35, 000.

Recall that the duo were together for 12 years, and things began to fall apart when she noticed the severe changes in her partner and that he had fallen out of love with her. It took careful scrutiny to realise he had fallen for another one, and a heartbroken Mary quickly filed for divorce.

Speaking with Variety about her marriage to Kendu Isaacs, the 46-year-old singer said, “I used a lot of my own heaviness from my own misery that I was living in that horrible marriage. I was just dying in it.

“I was married. I never touched another man other than my husband. I was petrified,” she continued, but she found the courage to leave him, and Kendu Isaacs is putting her through yet another drama.

Will the judge increase his spousal support? We wait to see how it pans out.