So, Mariah Carey had a shaky beginning last night at the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and she blamed it on not having hot tea.

This will not be the first time she is having a poor performance in recent times though. Recall that in 2016, the Hero singer faced embarrassing ‘technical difficulties’ that affected her ability to lip sync properly. That performance failed miserably; it could not be salvaged by the backup dancers she enlisted. And weeks after, the legend was roasted on social media.

Well, she was given a second chance this year to redeem herself, a chance that many other celebrities would possibly never have gotten.

Earlier yesterday, she was spotted at the arena in Times Square, rehearsing for the night’s show, and many of her millions of fans took to social media to show their support for her.

Reportedly, the first leg of her performance last night didn’t turn out so well, and she blamed it on not having hot tea.

Watch the clip:

See the reactions:

Why does Mariah Carey even try anymore? — iridocyclitis (@ErickxLicona) January 1, 2018

Did @MariahCarey just blame her terrible performance on not having hot tea? 😒 #diva — Molly (@mollybobolly20) January 1, 2018

But she finally redeemed herself when she sang Hero, and this is all everyone is now talking about. Watch the clip below:

However, do folks still want her to perform at the next New Year’s Eve show?

I think it’s time for Mariah Carey to retire from live singing. #MariahCarey — wcapers (@wcapers) January 1, 2018

