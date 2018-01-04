Love and Relationships: New Year Habits and the Life that Follows

It is a peculiar Nigerian victory to step into the New Year with your life intact, even though it frays at the edges and you have barely pulled yourself on a string of tired hope.

It has been this way since I can remember: Entering the 1st of January with handkerchiefs and hallelujahs because one could be dead or wasting away in a hospital. So we arrive the New Year with loud joy and Thanksgiving as well as a chronicle of all the mishaps we have escaped, ignoring the fact that each New Year is like any other season of time where plans go awry, and tragedy and death happen.

I was commuting in a public bus on the 30th of December and the driver, dark skinned with blood shot eyes, drove the rusty vehicle into every pot hole on that road. Behind me, a man preached a fire and brimstone gospel while beside me, a woman begged for her life.

“This is December 30, I want to see the New Year,” she yelled her explanation as loudly as she could muster.

Naturally, her panic is near familiar. Life is a precious thing to cling on to. To wake each morning without any act of self agency is a marvellous gift of experience. The breath that we carry in our lungs feels like a language of hope, that the new day which we have seen will be better than the last. However, I am still often intrigued by the obsessive attachment to life at the end and beginning of every year.

Just the other day, my siblings and I had a conversation about all the ways last year was bent and all the things that took perfect plans and twisted them out of shape. For us, hope is a thing we have to re-conjure, summon from the void of lost dreams in order to try again. Maybe because crossing over in itself is overrated. Maybe we are meant to do more than carry our lives over fences of time. And maybe the prize is in squeezing the most out of a season and winning the familiar hardships that come with slow, ordinary days.

It is so tempting to be fascinated with beginnings and endings, like the penchant to acquire new things or phase out old items. But real life happens in the middle. The events that give us roaring joy take place in the stretched out space between now and then. In the same way, the things that go wrong happen in the space between dreams and accomplishments. So I wonder: why are we not as excited in the journey through the year? Does living life suddenly become more worthwhile because we saw the end of a season or the beginning of another?

Don’t get me wrong. I respect gratitude. I praise the grace that brought me this far. I love life. But lately, I find myself struggling to comprehend the congratulatory triumph of entering a New Year. Is life not more than a beginning? Are we not more than an end? I ask myself these questions while I am trying to start up a journal. While trying hard to fill up a book with the plans and hopes I have for the New Year. I wonder if I have the right words to put my thoughts to paper. Wondering if I can go from saying I have won to saying I will keep winning.

What I am trying to say is that in 2018, I want to create room for consistency. I am marking my life with as much fervour and commitment in January as I will through March and June and the awkwardness of October. Because victory is in the unrelenting efforts. I am beginning with the decision to carry my life with intention and care. To immerse my faith in all my pursuits. To resist the flattery of cheap excitement over easy victories, and to stay with the hard things that don’t necessarily pay off immediately.

I want to speak power to my dreams, love to my heart and life to my future. To go for that eye test or pap smear. To stop hoping when I can be doing. To pray and then unclasp my hands and get to work. To drink more tea and walk in joy when everything is plain and ordinary. To fall in love with a love that loves me back. To embrace newness even if it picks me from where I am and throws me across the world. To write and read and to grow in the craft I love. To arrive at the end of another year fuller and better, and then, to know that scary cry of victory has earned its place.