Lamar Odom doesn’t know how to stay away from alcohol.

According to TMZ, the former basketballer was spotted on New Year’s Eve in the Dominican Republic, guzzling alcohol and smooching women, without a care in the world. And this comes just two months after he collapsed at a Los Angeles club following a night of drinking.

From the snapshots gotten by TMZ, the actor went from drinking tequila shots to gulping beer at a hot spot on the island nation Club 59. He hung out with girls, and though he didn’t pass out like it was in Los Angeles, his alcohol addiction has gotten some fans worried again.

Recall that Lamar Odom went for intense rehabilitation after he almost died in a Nevada brothel due to this same lifestyle. Later, he went on The Doctors to say that the reason for his alcohol and drug addiction was because he “wasn’t in a good place mentally, especially mentally before that incident [at the brothel] happened.”

The former basketballer became sober again, and he would later spill everything about what went wrong with him during a sit-down with Wendy Williams. “At that point in my life, I was doing coke every day. Pretty much every second of free time that I had, I was doing coke. I couldn’t control it. I didn’t want to control it. When I woke up in the hospital room in Nevada, I couldn’t move. I couldn’t talk. I was trapped inside my own body. My throat hurt like hell. I looked down and I had all these tubes coming out of my mouth,” he said.

Many people were hopeful for him, and he got really better. But since November, he has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Will he find a lasting solution to his dangerous addiction? Fans hope so.