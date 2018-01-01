It’s almost like the entire females in the Kardashian/Jenner clan are having babies, and so when Kendall Jenner posted a selfie showing her slightly bloated stomach, folks began to wonder if she was pregnant too.

Recall that her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, recently confirmed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while reports already affirmed that Kylie Jenner is also expecting a baby with her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott. Also, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are expecting their third child next month, via surrogate.

So, when Kendall shared the above photo, folks immediately hopped on the post to make speculations. But Kendall, who has had a pretty shitty year and also made the list of worse people of 2017, did not let that speculation grow horns; she quickly shut it down before it became a thing.

“I just like bagels ok!!!” she responded on Twitter, to the disappointment of fans who are already counting down to when her other sisters will welcome their babies.

2017 didn’t go down well for the model and it is because of her disastrous, tone-deaf Pepsi advert which sparked major protest worldwide, earning her a spot on Complex magazine worst people of the year, alongside the likes of Donald Trump.

2018 will hopefully be better for her.