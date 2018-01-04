Toke Makinwa has taken to her Instagram to narrate her personal experience with the people attached to Nigerian-British actor, John Boyega, who is currently visiting Lagos.

According to the OAP, she and her friend visited a top Lagos hangout called Crossroads to have some drinks, and drama started when a waiter assigned them to a table which was partly occupied by two people. One of them, a woman, refused, saying that some of her friends will soon be arriving. However, the waiter insisted because the table was not pre-booked and so could never be kept for people who were not immediately available.

Toke and her friend sat down and everything went south from there, because the upset woman threatened them and later went to call another man who began to verbally assault Toke Makinwa.

During the exchange, Toke Makinwa discovered that this man was same dude who humiliated her at Wizkid’s Lagos show in December. She was given a VIP table at the show but when she sat, this same man asked her to get up and leave, that the large space was marked only for actor John Boyega. She left and soon enough Boyega and his entourage arrived.

The same man was back again and this time he made a scene when he asked the Crossroads waiters not to serve Toke and her friend. Surprisingly, all the waiters stood back. For two hours, they just sat until John Boyega arrived and was given a new table, then the bodyguard commanded the waiters to take Makinwa’s order.

Now, she has taken to her platform to share her story as well as to call out the establishment, Crossroads, for permitting such assault and humiliation.

“I’m ashamed for the owners of Crossroads, this type of behaviour should not be allowed,” she wrote. “Since you refused to take my order, I’m never coming back there again and I will use all my platforms to share my experience.”

