The messy drama brewing between Grey Anatomy actor, Jesse Williams, and his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, is getting messier, and it has all to do with their children.

According to TMZ, Williams has asked the court to modify their custody agreement after she allegedly contravened their November 2017 agreement by preventing him from spending appropriate time with their children during the holidays.

She allegedly limited the time he had with their 4-year-old daughter, Sadie, and 2-year-old son, Maceo on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and she refused to let him see them on New Year’s Day. When he tried to reach her on FaceTime, she ignored his calls, preventing him from speaking with the kids. He went on to add that each time she eventually gets to speak with them, she often keeps the calls short.

Now, he is demanding for a regular schedule. But, will he win this application?

Recall that their troubles started when the actor started creeping behind his wife’s back to date his Grey Anatomy colleague, Minka Kelly. After he was exposed, the actor denied at first but later went public with Kelly when he couldn’t hide it anymore.

Now, he is stuck in a messy divorce/child custody battle with his estranged wife Aryn, and we wonder if they will eventually resolve their issues amicably.