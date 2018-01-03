Ikechukwu Ezenwa Leads 22 Others for CHAN 2018

Super Eagles B head coach, Salisu Yusuf on Tuesday released his final squad for the 5th African Nations Championship (CHAN) starting in Morocco next week.

Leading the 23-man squad is captain and goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who played a starring role in the team’s journey to the tournament proper in Morocco.

Other notable names on the team include Kano Pillars midfield Trojan, Rabiu Ali and Lobi Stars marksman Anthony Okpotu.

Ezenwa will be assisted for the goalkeeping duties by Oladele Ajiboye and Theophilus Afelokhai, while usual suspects Stephen Eze and Kalu Orji Okogbue lead the defence.

The team of 23 players and their officials are expected to fly out of the country in a few days to continue preparations in Morocco ahead of Nigeria’s first match of the campaign against Rwanda in Tangier on Monday, January 15.

Nigeria, whose best finish remains the bronze medal in 2014, will also play former champions, Libya, at the same Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier on Friday, January 19 before travelling to Agadir to tackle Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday, January 23.

The Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Oladele Ajiboye (Plateau United), Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba)

Defenders: Osas Okoro (Rangers), Daniel James (Plateau United), Kalu Orji Okogbue (Rangers), Ikouwem Utin (Enyimba), Abdullahi Musa (Wikki Tourists), Timothy Danladi (Katsina United), Ifeanyi Nweke (Kano Pillars), Stephen Eze (Kano Pillars)

Midfielders: Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United), Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars), Augustine Oladapo (Enyimba), Ekundayo Ojo (Sunshine Stars)

Forwards: Emeka Atuloma (Rivers United), Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars), Eneji Moses (Plateau United), Ibrahim Mustapha (Enyimba), Emeka Ogbuh (Rivers United), Sunday Faleye (Akwa United), Nura Muhammed (El-Kanemi Warriors), Okechukwu Gabriel (Akwa United)