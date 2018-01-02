Hollywood Bound! Ronaldo Dreams of Movie Career

A big part of Cristiano Ronaldo’s appeal is his movie-star looks and the footie ace has revealed he plans on turning to the big screen after hanging his boots.

Ronaldo ended the year on a successful note, leading Real Madrid to Club World Cup in December with a victory over Gremio after claiming a fifth Ballon d’Or trophy to draw level with great rival Lionel Messi.

And the 32-year-old, who presently has three years left on his current contract with the La Liga side, opened up about his post-retirement ambitions.

“I am focused right now because my football career will finish one day – we all have to retire one day,” Ronaldo told Sky Italia.

“I know that day will come. But right now, I am enjoying the moment. When I am retired, I think I will have a good life. I don’t say that because of money.

“I want to try other things; for example, to do movies. I started to plan my future when I was 27, 28 – a long time ago, I began preparing.

“I have a good team, who work in my company, who start to build good things going forward. In football, I am very calm because I know they depend on me.”

Real Madrid dropped 14 points off the pace in La Liga after falling to a resounding 3-0 defeat to archrivals Barcelona last month, but Ronaldo believes their campaign could still be turned around.

“The main point is to be motivated,” Ronaldo added.

“If you are motivated, the other things come (to you) easier. To be in this sport, you need to dedicate yourself to your work. You have to work hard with your ambition and your passion.”

“You have many factors that you should put in all together. I still have a lot the passion for football and I love to win and I feel capable of getting more every year.”