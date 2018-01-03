Group Tasks FG on the Immediate Arrest of Killers of Gwantu Monarch

As condemnation continues to trail the assassination of the paramount traditional ruler of Gwantu, Dr. Gambo Makama, his wife and two others by unknown gunmen last Sunday, the Numana Community Development Organisation has called on the Federal Government to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

Makama, who was the Chairman of the Traditional Council in the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was murdered alongside the other victims in a brutal attack on New Year’s eve at Tsauni Ayuba village in Southern Kaduna, where he went to celebrate with his family members.

The rampaging gunmen torched his vehicle, house and other valuables and also shot his son, who has since been on the treatment table.

In a statement on Tuesday by its President and Secretary, Sabo Gwamna and Mbachi Adams respectively, the NCDO called on the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to ensure that justice is swift in this case, Punch writes.

Describing the killings as ‘one too many,’ NCDO noted that Sanga Local Government Area and the entire Southern Kaduna had come under attacks from Fulani herdsmen, resulting in the needless death of many residents.

“It is worth noting that a week before the barbaric murder of our paramount ruler, two of our sons were waylaid and attacked on their way to their village — Janda, still in the Sanga Local Government Area, by suspected Fulani herdsmen,” the group said.

“They were beaten to stupor; their money, mobile phones and other valuables were also carted away. It seems that these agents of darkness have set their deadly eyes on our people and are determined to annihilate us.”

The group appealed to Numana indigenes to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands, but called on the Forward Operation Base of 2 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Zango Kataf and the Kaduna State Police Command to protect the people.

“We, therefore, call on the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services and other security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, unravel the killers of our traditional ruler, his wife and two others so that they can face the wrath of the law,” it said.