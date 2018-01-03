David Otunga Accuses Jennifer Hudson of Violating Gag Order and Damaging His Reputation

The child custody drama between iconic singer Jennifer Hudson and her ex-fiance David Otunga is getting real messy.

According to The Blast, the former wrestler has filed an application in court demanding that the singer be found in contempt of court for publishing a statement which he claims damaged his reputation. He also claimed that at the time of the publication, he was forcibly removed from his family home in front of their son, that the singer was on stage in Chicago while he endured that humiliation.

The former wrestler went forward to claim that he was not given proper notification of her petition to have him removed from their family home, and as though that was not enough, she violated a court order by making statements about their son and granting interview about their situation, and that she also permitted the publication of their son’s photographs.

All of this is why he is asking that she should be held in civil contempt and be sanctioned, and he should also be allowed to speak publicly if she can’t obey the court order.

This sad development comes after the 36-year-old singer asked the court to grant her protective order from him on grounds that his ‘lies’ are ruining her career.

They were both engaged to marry for a decade and share an 8-year-old son together. Their breakup came as a surprise to many fans, and now the messy court battles has left many astounded.

Their next court hearing is slated for next month.