Honour Your Mother! Court Orders Man to Pay his Mother for Sending him to School

In this age of reckless abandonment of the elderly by their own children, a Taiwanese mother devised a way of protecting her investment and securing her old age and it is proving to be one of the best things she has done in her life.

According to reports, the woman identified simply as Lo, divorced her husband in 1990 and was left to raise their two boys alone. Worried that she would be abandoned in her old age with no one to care for her, the woman took a step that has now proved very wise. She signed an agreement with both her sons after they turned 20, stipulating that they would pay her 60 percent of their net profits as refund of the cost of their education.

Eight years ago, what Lo had feared began happening as both her sons abandoned her for their girlfriends. Because of this, she demanded that they honoured their contracts and was forced to file a lawsuit when they refused to.

According to the report, “Lo accused her sons of ignoring her after they both started relationships, saying their girlfriends even sent her letters through their lawyers demanding her not to ‘bother’ her sons.”

While the older son eventually paid her 5 million Taiwan Dollars to settle the case, the younger son, a dentist identified simply as Chu, wasn’t ready to obey the fourth commandment. According to him, the contract violated “good customs” as raising a child should not be measured in financial terms. With that argument, he decided to slug it out in court with the woman who suffered to raise him.

Lo eventually won the case after appealing all the way to the supreme court after lower courts failed to give her justice. According to the supreme court, the contract was valid as Chu was an adult when he signed it, and that as a dentist he was capable of repaying his mother. He was thereby ordered to pay his mother her money, about 22.33 million Taiwan Dollars, (about 744,000 USD).

Reports suggest that cases of abuse and abandonment of senior citizens have been on the rise in Taiwan in recent years, prompting calls for a law to jail adults who fail to look after their elderly parents although it is yet to pass.

Here in Nigeria, not only have some children failed to take care of their parents, some go as far as devising means of fleecing them off whatever little money they have by either faking their own kidnaps or simply dupe them.